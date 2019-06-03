Church burns, but Bibles unharmed: Fire department

The Freedom Ministries Church in West Virginia had a fire, but Bibles were unharmed, according to the Coal City Fire Department.
0:27 | 03/06/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Church burns, but Bibles unharmed: Fire department
Fire was no match for some special items and a West Virginia church playing devastated their freedom ministries inquiry and beautify or sell intense crews were forced to leave the building. But not how the church's bibles or across. It's destroyed and no one was injured the local fire department goes in a FaceBook. So odds were against that god was not at my mom and stop trying to say nothing but god they got him but got leading got good.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

