Church leaders arrested for holding homeless captive, forced labor: Feds

A group of California church leaders were arrested in a case involving homeless people who were allegedly held against their will and coerced to surrender their welfare benefits to the church.
0:25 | 09/11/19

Transcript for Church leaders arrested for holding homeless captive, forced labor: Feds
Leaders of a popular church in Southern California are accused of holding. Homeless people hostage prosecutors say officials at imperial valley ministries locked their victims inside homes and forced them that came handle. For nine hours a day. And took any money they earned imperial valley ministries operates dozens of churches in the US and Mexico and says it helps treat drug addicts that we have homes. It has not commented on the charges.

