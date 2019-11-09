Transcript for Church leaders arrested for holding homeless captive, forced labor: Feds

Leaders of a popular church in Southern California are accused of holding. Homeless people hostage prosecutors say officials at imperial valley ministries locked their victims inside homes and forced them that came handle. For nine hours a day. And took any money they earned imperial valley ministries operates dozens of churches in the US and Mexico and says it helps treat drug addicts that we have homes. It has not commented on the charges.

