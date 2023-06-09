Cincinnati zoo welcomes first baby sloth

Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo were thrilled to welcome their first baby sloth earlier this week. Both the mother and baby are “doing well and bonding behind the scenes,” the zoo says.

June 9, 2023

