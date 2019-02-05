2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot

More
The judges were initially thought to have left a gentlemen's club nearby.
0:18 | 05/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot
Minneapolis police say two judges who were shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of a white castle. We're not targeted because of their jobs a vigil was held for the men last night. Judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams a recovering from their wounds police say the men were shot after arguing with an unidentified person. We still at large.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The judges were initially thought to have left a gentlemen's club nearby.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62776956","title":"2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot","url":"/US/video/circuit-court-judges-shot-white-castle-parking-lot-62776956"}