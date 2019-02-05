Transcript for 2 circuit court judges shot in White Castle parking lot

Minneapolis police say two judges who were shot early Wednesday in the parking lot of a white castle. We're not targeted because of their jobs a vigil was held for the men last night. Judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams a recovering from their wounds police say the men were shot after arguing with an unidentified person. We still at large.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.