Transcript for Cities across US bracing for ICE raids

And guys we turn to the immigration battle where at least ten major cities across the US are bracing for sweeping raids from immigration officials as early as Sunday this is the second threat by the trump administration in less than a month leaving many undocumented people in fear and our Matt Gutman spoke to an undocumented woman. Preparing for the worst in Los Angeles to take a listen. Are you afraid. Yes he added I don't at a skating because. Fuller in these days who so this Sunday. He claimed to have the shades closed and extra food in the fridge. Guess that aren't because. I ideas the AM on them acted because. All right so I want to bring in Amy holly filled at kgo TV in San Francisco. Amy as a Sanctuary City. Is the San Francisco. Prepared for this how are people preparing. Glad this Sanctuary City politicians are getting the word out that. Local politicians and local police are not paid part and that they don't want any association with it whatsoever. Then mayor of Oakland right across the day consumers Cisco even heading out the words emigrant that they art safe here. That they are loved here into knots as soon that any local politicians. More agencies are participating this and letting everyone know that this is. The federal government that is doing them. I'm really curious some what resource is do people have help them through this situation. Activists have really pulled together and gotten very organized they've got teams of lawyers ready to go they set up hot line. Where had they want to push out information that will help people but also on to keep information flying out where arrests. Are happening if they are on an impact they had been reporting that their hearing that arrests have already started. I'm did not have a hotline helps keep that network going on than they thought the lawyers and then another a point of organization for everyone. Has been rallies and pro attached we've seen the day after day here at the ice headquarters here and payment details. And we're expecting when today today's going to be more of a prayer vigil and interfaith gathering yesterday hundreds of loud protesters. On the and then they've also been put handing out cards to people letting them know their rights encouraging them. Reminding them that they do not have to answer the door that federal agents cannot come inside without. Search warrants so it they just stay inside don't answer the door that has not performed. And am so glad they made got a bunch of different channels on how they are refining and getting ready for that. Right Amy Holland filled in San Francisco we appreciate that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.