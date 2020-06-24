City issues evacuation order after wildfire broke out in Paso Robles

More
The city officials reported that the fire destroyed two homes and caused damage to nine others.
1:38 | 06/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for City issues evacuation order after wildfire broke out in Paso Robles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The city officials reported that the fire destroyed two homes and caused damage to nine others.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71438177","title":"City issues evacuation order after wildfire broke out in Paso Robles","url":"/US/video/city-issues-evacuation-order-wildfire-broke-paso-robles-71438177"}