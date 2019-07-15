Transcript for City that never sleeps goes dark

If you were here in New York City on Saturday evening save between Times Square and 72 avenue 72 street and you know things turned dark looking at right there complete. Blackout that happened on the exact 42 anniversary of the 1977. Blackout in the city which is crazy well. This power outage left people stranded on trains and elevators. And last some of the city's Broadway shows and concerts no other choice but to cancel sold out shows but that didn't stop the stars from taking it to the streets take a look. Yeah. Never mind that wall. Okay. You just all the cast of the Broadway musicals Haiti's town it come from away and rock of ages as well as the Carnegie Hall choir stealing the streets. And then we have Jay lows concert it was sold out at Madison Square Garden. But she's making up for the canceled show with the performance tonight we see that right in the middle lights. House un believable. Unbelievable.

