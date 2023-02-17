Civil rights pioneer Alton Yates reflects on continuing progress

ABC-NY reporter Toni Yates journeys back with her father, retired Lt. Col. Alton Yates, through a time of segregation in Jacksonville, Florida, and progress towards equal rights with peaceful protest.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live