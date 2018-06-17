Clever toddler escapes from crib

The mother of a Texas toddler says her daughter hates taking naps -- so much so that she recently enlisted her older brother to help her escape from her crib.
0:33 | 06/17/18

Transcript for Clever toddler escapes from crib
