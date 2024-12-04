How climate change is impacting this iconic Florida bird species

Global warming is impacting the Florida scrub-jay, a one-of-a-kind bird species, in a way that is surprising to ornithologists.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live