-
Now Playing: Battery-powered cruise ship sets sail in Antarctica
-
Now Playing: New study reveals birds have been shrinking over last 40 years
-
Now Playing: Video emerges of migrant teen’s death
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden clashes with Iowa voter
-
Now Playing: ‘This is a dark day’: Gov. DeSantis on naval base shooting
-
Now Playing: Texas police use drone to catch burglary suspect
-
Now Playing: Climate change rally underway at City Hall Park in Manhattan
-
Now Playing: AI-powered robot assistant heads to International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Weinstein bail decision postponed
-
Now Playing: Family of 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: US added 266K jobs in November, unemployment remains at 50-year low
-
Now Playing: Cellphone injuries have spiked dramatically, especially among young people
-
Now Playing: New video appears to contradict Border Patrol's account of teen's death
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers react as House moves to draft articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: 4 dead including shooter at Florida naval base
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, including suspect in shooting at Florida naval base
-
Now Playing: Polar bear gets weighed
-
Now Playing: 4 dead including suspect after active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola
-
Now Playing: Deadly shootout in Florida
-
Now Playing: Border death outrage