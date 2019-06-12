Climate change rally underway at City Hall Park in Manhattan

Those attending the rally are calling on city, state and national leaders to introduce and commit to new climate legislation.
Transcript for Climate change rally underway at City Hall Park in Manhattan
We're following breaking news of City Hall argument had hundreds of people. Gathering now for a climate change rally this is a live picture the group is calling on city state and national leaders to introducing commit to new climate legislation. The rally started to short time ago is expected to attract thousands of people.

