Closing arguments continue in Trump hush money trial

Adam Shlahet of Fordham Law School joins ABC News' Olivia Rubin and Katherine Faulders to deliver the latest news.

May 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live