Coast Guard responds to boat fire in Florida Keys

More
The U.S. Coast Guard said two people barely escaped after a boat caught fire in the Florida Keys.
0:23 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coast Guard responds to boat fire in Florida Keys
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard said two people barely escaped after a boat caught fire in the Florida Keys.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75143178","title":"Coast Guard responds to boat fire in Florida Keys","url":"/US/video/coast-guard-responds-boat-fire-florida-keys-75143178"}