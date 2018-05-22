Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship

More
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday.
0:32 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55363546,"title":"Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship","duration":"0:32","description":"The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday.","url":"/US/video/coast-guard-searching-50-year-disappeared-carnival-cruise-55363546","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.