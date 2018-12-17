Transcript for Coast Guardsman kills wife, son before taking own life: Officials

This pretty says. Is this release just before 1 AM Sunday police arrive to this southwest Miami Dade neighborhood neighbor overwhelmed by what they were seeing you've got. Bodies that the input and by the soon. Investigators say John processor and his wife were arguing when things escalated when Prosser started shooting his wife 39 year old corrections Ratner. Told her mother to run for help. When officers under the home they found the body of John Gretchen and their seven year old son shot to death. John presser is bullet wound self inflicted their eight year old daughter also shot but still alive and airlifted to the hospital. Neighbors telling local and they never had issues with the masters before very friendly very frightening for any friendly family the US Coast Guard releasing this statement Sunday after confirming press there was an active duty electronics technician serving for seventeen years. Saying in part the Coast Guard is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts go out to the family members of those who were killed. We continue to pray for and offer the full support of the Coast Guard to the young child fighting corporate life.

