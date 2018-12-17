-
Now Playing: SNL star Pete Davidson appears on camera hours after disturbing post
-
Now Playing: Pilot speaks out after harrowing plane crash
-
Now Playing: Coast Guardsman kills wife, son before taking own life: Officials
-
Now Playing: Cops find 'no sign' of missing Colorado mom
-
Now Playing: Major storm slams Northeast with freezing rain
-
Now Playing: Crane operator fired for taking insensitive photos on properties ruined by Camp Fire
-
Now Playing: Trump and Giuliani take aim at Cohen
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video: Female robs worker at knifepoint
-
Now Playing: Elves bringing Christmas joy for young patients
-
Now Playing: Navy veteran reunites with the good Samaritan that pulled him to safety
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing Colorado mother continues
-
Now Playing: Video of Mick Mulvaney calling Trump a "terrible human being" surfaces
-
Now Playing: Trump's legal team firing back against Michael Cohen
-
Now Playing: Pilot credits good Samaritan who jumped into water to save him after crash
-
Now Playing: NBA player helps a mother and her baby while evacuating his apartment
-
Now Playing: Man who ejected from his plane near Honolulu and the person who rescued him reunite
-
Now Playing: The NFL is having a difficult time finding performers for this year's Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Packers superfan fights to wear his gear in Chicago's Soldier Field
-
Now Playing: A new reward is being offered for information to help find Kelsey Berreth
-
Now Playing: The parents of the girl who died in custody after crossing the border speak out