Transcript for Cold blast hits Midwest, wreaks havoc on morning commute in Chicago

And now it's indicative did you ready for your weekend if you're in the midwest bundle up get that ABC news live apt Allen because you're gonna wanna stay inside it. Is going to be called for more on that. We go now to a Lexus McCadam she is that our affiliate WLS. In Chicago Alexis how cold is it. Good morning will a windchill advisories in effect throughout the Chicago land area as we deal with these bitterly cold temperature is we're talking highs. In the single digits and wind chills dipping between negative fifteen. And Magid of thirty degrees. With wind chills this go bundling up properly can be a matter of survival in Chicago frostbite can set in within just a matter of moments. And those temperatures are dangerous for everyone including drivers as cars are more prone to breakdown of star on the side of the road. In this frigid weather. First responders are hiding ever what I have a cold weather safety kit in their car. And everyone reminded to buy the lot as we continue to deal. What he's below freezing temperatures reporting the Chicago land area I'm Alexis Nick Adams you're watching ABC news life. Alexis thank you are just got chills just thinking about that stay warm stay safe everyone. In the midwest.

