Transcript for Collapsed deck in New Jersey injures at least 21

22 people including 3 children recovering this morning after a deck collapse in New Jersey the decks detached from a three story home. About six last night in wildwood you can see fragments of the deck covering the front yard the neighbor says she immediately called 911. When she heard people screaming for help. I happen to see one of the gentlemen if you can shoulder his head in his arms that can that was it failed. Her husband Everett that would was I was scary and and I saw him on the board and any statement effective now. Firefighters did not say yet what caused that collapse.

