After months of silence in the wake of the college admissions scandal, Loughlin’s two daughters shared photos on social media to wish her a happy 55th birthday.

Former friend to fake heiress Anna Sorokin on how she says she was conned out of $60K

Rachel Williams said Sorokin offered her an all-expenses-paid trip to Morocco in 2017, but that she was charged with the $62,000 bill. Sorokin was found not guilty of defrauding Anna.