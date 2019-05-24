Transcript for College student falls to her death from cliff

After the tragic death of a college student in Oregon authorities say the 21 year old fell while taking a picture on the side of a mountain is the latest on a string of deaths involving people trying to snap the perfect photo. This morning the pitcher as organ truths now on the scene of a tragic death. Wreckage is due out. Well. Authorities say Michelle Casey assault board organ state university was taking pictures of the coast line outside Portland. Was she lost her balance Casey's board friend who was worth the read the times says she fell 100 feet into a tree which prevented her from falling into the Pacific Ocean. It's a very steep area as you can imagine it suits them pretty steep rock cliff. That's why they needed that out. The road team to come in and take them up. Took up flowers in her up from where she was in a statement Casey's family says she loved the outdoors adding she died at her favorite place it's very siddiqui do get a lot of visitors especially on the weekend we have all the years. At an occasional personal Tuesday. Bill and either you were injured or. Mound up in the ocean and some have been found some haven't. This is just one in a string of recent deaths involving people trying to take the perfect picture. Earlier this year may have dealt with death in the green canyon wall snapping photos a student at Fordham University told to her death while climbing the school's bell tower to take pictures of the New York skyline but a teenager in Texas miraculously survived after falling fifty feet off a bridge trying to take yourself we. The problem getting so bad mini parks are now posting signs warning people about the danger in Yellowstone National Park visitors are now being asked to take applies to quote. Practice safe cell fees. And listen to this at least one study says more than 250 people have died in recent years all taking Celtics.

