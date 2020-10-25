Transcript for College student from Indiana killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

This isn't even New Orleans a first time in New York City this is the place he wanted to come to all his life he had so many promises so many plans. All belong in one instance. When he was a little guy that your prayers always all her hand and all over New York that was hit Eaton Williams was hooked on the Big Apple. His hope would only graduate school in New York. That was the dream he was following that dream as an aspiring filmmaker and student at Indiana University. People lie. He wanted to hear stories which is why wannabe filmmaker from their Indianapolis home his parents Jason and Susan Williams talking about the creative motivated son. Filing this all they can Kirch Ethan to make the trip to New York City with friends. To work on a short documentary. He wanted to get only an all in New York. The group rented this air B&B on Eldridge avenue sitting on the stoop early Saturday morning. What fate was about to take Ethan on a different path. Gunfire erupted one bullet directly toward Ethan launching in his chest. Pretty much. Killed instantly from the stray bullet. The way street just like that for a young man who focused on school got on the mayor's youth council did missionary work in Africa. Those dreams all that work. Gone. He had a massive massive heart for people he looked people a lot there's irony to me that. That was a life that was taken. You know the life of someone that wanted to give his life back helping people. Tonight his friends coming back to that here B&B to collect their items and still in shock news. He is a real mobile me news such amazing person his heartbroken parents trying to brief through the pain. And now have this to say to the person responsible. They need the end. Their actions have consequences beyond the moment. England. Oh. Try. Our hippies. And police have spoken to Ethan friends on what they saw what they heard and tonight. No arrests. And bush were moving Dolly wall channel seven Eyewitness News.

