Colorado AG announces indictments in death of Elijah McClain

More
Three officers and two paramedics were charged in connection with Elijah McClain’s death.
10:05 | 09/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado AG announces indictments in death of Elijah McClain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:05","description":"Three officers and two paramedics were charged in connection with Elijah McClain’s death.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79767713","title":"Colorado AG announces indictments in death of Elijah McClain","url":"/US/video/colorado-ag-announces-indictments-death-elijah-mcclain-79767713"}