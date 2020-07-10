Colorado arson murder mystery

More
ABC News’ Clayton Sandell reports on a family of five Senegalese immigrants killed in an arson at their home in Colorado as investigators and the community seek answers.
5:22 | 10/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado arson murder mystery

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:22","description":"ABC News’ Clayton Sandell reports on a family of five Senegalese immigrants killed in an arson at their home in Colorado as investigators and the community seek answers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73465286","title":"Colorado arson murder mystery ","url":"/US/video/colorado-arson-murder-mystery-73465286"}