Colorado motorists stranded for hours amid snowstorm

More
These motorists in Colorado were stranded for hours over the weekend as deep snow made some roads impossible to navigate.
1:20 | 03/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado motorists stranded for hours amid snowstorm
Oh are there. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah and are. O. Pork. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:20","description":"These motorists in Colorado were stranded for hours over the weekend as deep snow made some roads impossible to navigate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76493324","title":"Colorado motorists stranded for hours amid snowstorm","url":"/US/video/colorado-motorists-stranded-hours-amid-snowstorm-76493324"}