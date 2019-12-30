Transcript for Colorado rancher spots squadron of drones flying at night

Drones are a topic of conversation in many small northeastern Colorado towns. The sheriff in Lincoln County pinpointing the area where ranchers spotted a squadron last night and said he observed anywhere from five to ten drones over. About point five miles square. Radius. North in our county sightings have also been reported in Phillips Yuma and Washington counties and honestly when I first Turkey's. Reports I thought maybe. People were taking criminal activity high tech by. Stocking L properties the drones were apparently spotted flying here in northern Lincoln County which is home to a giant wind energy farm. Now none of the local residents out here wanted to talk on camera but they didn't tell me. They're curious what those drones are all about so our residence in Lima may be they have if for radar or something wrong because. In my business suite two. Solar farms and they do you. If for red to see how hot animals are dated the big concern. Flying FAA rules limit drone flying to daylight hours half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. That Nightline concerning the fate pencil it scary. Why so. Will be sent teams can't wouldn't be here in notifying them. I asked Amanda Brown if she's cancer I don't know. I mean. Now. Let it. Townsfolk hoping whoever is behind the drones comes forward to put mine cities.

