Transcript for Colorado school shooting response

The conversation has turned once again to gun violence and what laws might need to be passed. A to prevent future school shootings at a memorial last night I think we have some pictures a group of students walked out. At the vigil as organizers there began talking about what laws might be needed to chants there of mental health. We'll short time ago I caught up with congressman Jason Crowe a democratic gun owner and an army veteran. Who represents that district here's little of that conversation. Has. Very tough for the community you know whenever tragic event like this happens it's terrific for the families and the parents and then the students involved. So is very important that we went back in. And students solidarity show support but we unfortunately have a long history in our community of violence like this from Newark Peter shooting the column buying and announced in school. And you know it just underscores the needed to do some common sense things to address it didn't and also stand in support with the media same time. And why is it that your community is he'd been hit with so many of these shootings you call it a public health crisis. So what is it about the dab part of Colorado that his that has made this happen again and again. You know I wish I had the answer to that and then you know we there are no good answers to that question unfortunately and it's a question that's asked a lot that I ask a lot. The my constituents are asking we have freedom born disproportionate burden. This public health crisis in our community. But but I do know is that we need to more data we need more information. And that there's a lot of different aspects of this from the mental health component of the school safety. And in resource component. To the gun violence component we need to be doing all of those and in putting some resources and funding to all three of those areas to make sure that we're doing what's right for our children. And securing our communities. It's a really powerful vigil last night there was need to see those images of the community coming together and are you were there. Michael Bennet was there what did you make of that student walk out some students are creating a scene saying they felt like this is all being politicized. Well it was a very emotional night but I completely understand you know these are students that had just gone through a horrific tragedy. A they had been traumatized. So first and foremost is important that we be there for them. And it became apparent you know kind of a halfway through the event that they weren't being given an opportunity to speak so they stood up. As they should have. In demanded an opportunity to speak in and I supported that. I stayed late and tell every student was heard. And had our retreated did did you tell us what they felt about this issue and you just expressed that emotions was really important to beat them keep the focus on the students. What we do some reporting coming out from the investigation. Congressman that. One of the private security guards at the school may have inadvertently fire an act that sheriff's officer coming and one of those bullets. Potentially even hit one of the students. Have you heard anything about that does that concern you and and what's your take on whether. More armed guards should be placed at schools like those in your district. Well one thing I'm. Learned about situations like this is really important that we take the time to gather the facts. You know because he's error these are very tragic there's a lot of misinformation sometimes about what's happening. We need to sometimes take a step back take a breather gather the facts and see what's happening that's the job of law enforcement. So I don't like opining on and on speculation and reports on various things we're gonna see. What the officials have to say what the investigation uncovers and then determine what what policies and what steps seem to be taken death. Prevent things from like this from happening on I have two roles here one is death. A support the community and in I do that may mourn and grieve as a as a father and as an elected official in the second role is to the take that step back and look at what. The policy that we can pursue to prevent this from happening again. And I wanted to just finally ask you about the policy angle and all this I know some. C a rush to discussion of gun control laws but you actually introduced a new bill today. That would address. One of the loopholes in the law these sterile as it pertains to purchasing long guns. Tell us a little bit about that and and what else you think needs to be addressed in the coming days and weeks. Well there's certainly no rush to pursue legislation listen we just. Celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the Columbine shooting. And our community. Just a few weeks ago and in the end we have yet again another mass shooting so this is a problem it's gone way too long. The question that I get over and over and over again from the people my community is. What are you gonna do why why can't you stop this what are you doing to stop it as a leader. We demand answers and an end and they they should get answers so. We're gonna pursue and I'm gonna pursue in all reasonable legislation. Two to impact this issue including the deal that I'm. Proposing today to close really important loophole in the background check system because we have to make sure we're addressing the mental health component the school safety component. And the gun component all three of those actually start saving some whites here.

