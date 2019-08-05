Transcript for Colorado student recounts school shooting

When I saw yesterday was the apps Lou fest of people. I got to see 22 heroes to regular high school kids to really awesome people. Jump and action without any hesitation and I was more than lucky. To join them. In doing that action. Someone entered the building with incredibly malicious intents. Using their cowardice surprise insecure weapons and they lost it completely and utterly lost to good people and that is plain simple I don't know I would have acted in that situation like it's not familiar practice for mean I think everybody has is it is like what if what if somebody comes with a gun what do I do I think everybody. Things I mean I thought that yeah I'd jump in. But I'm just happy I did I didn't think consciously I do this in in this it just. Happen.

