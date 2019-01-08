Transcript for Colorado woman charged by black bear during vacation in Canada

Running is one of shooting wars passions. It's like a stress relief for me that's what I do my best thinking long series says she enjoys the thrill of traveling to new places. Getting lost on Iran and having to find her way back. But this Canadian vacation she took with her friend was a greater thrill than what she was looking for. I literally took this dumb self C a myself because I saw these boulders and out of being home -- analysis like I'm at home Clinton and one of the fourteen errors or something and take this picture and then right as they take the picture does bear just. Jumps down on her trail mind. In the video series recorded you can see a deer walking on the other side of the trail I kept thinking is I don't know what's been. Her heart beat faster and all of a sudden it just turned hard. I literally thought for that moment need I thought this is it it's her mind set on surviving side to stop and I just it got opponents. To be right in front of me and I despaired of mr. screaming like doc no get down get back I mean I could feel it. Rap on me with my outstanding to hold face to face with the bears and it was doing like these. Like tapping noises. But moving its job in making crunching noises at me series kept yelling into the bear finally got him. I didn't move a muscle I just waited and tell I saw uncle round some bushes and then I ran faster than I think I've ever ran in my life. A terrifying. She could have never seen coming. During a regular day's run. Ivan Rodriguez Denver seven.

