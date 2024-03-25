Columnist Christine Brennan on Ohtani’s gambling scandal

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with USA Today columnist Christine Brennan about LA Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani’s statement after allegations his interpreter used Ohanti’s money to pay gambling debts.

March 25, 2024

