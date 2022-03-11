Commemorating 12 years of the Affordable Care Act

ABC News Deputy Political Director Averi Harper discusses what to expect ahead of remarks from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

