The Committee: Attack on the Capitol – The Investigation

In an ABC News Live special, correspondents Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott and Pierre Thomas provide context and analysis recapping key moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s eight public hearings so far.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live