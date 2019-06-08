Transcript for How communities recover after mass shootings

At some point on these cities El Paso and Dayton Ohio. They join a long list of places at and become synonymous with their mass shooting they will fall out of the news cycle at some point but the long lasting pain will continue and we talked to some people on the ground in El Paso. About how this tragedy has already deeply affected them to take a listen. It's just that we don't know thoughts when it desist from its involvement in the didn't this mean we're we're afraid to go out. Walt will fit above the city. But if you let it be that plenty of governor. Included did you nail home. In the curriculum. Oh yeah. Six so many industry like. It's knowing that this happened make. It brings Kmart. A plus a strong we're Shia community. We help each other. I think we look at this we will. Live nation people. Yes so how does a community. Process all of this and then he'll you know is that even possible so I want to bring in doctor rob anger waits jumped she's a professor of psychiatry at Duke University. And an expired in supporting people and children. In the aftermath of a major trauma so doctor girl which thank you for being with us today. We know that I yes absolutely. We know that there are different stages of grief but for a mass shooting that where do we even began. I think here. You're coming out at the right way we really have to take upon you aren't that's. And recognize that the good news is for the most part people are incredibly resilient and one of the biggest factors that how are helping to meaning he resilience is knowing that they're supported. Having net social support having Q meaning he's behind them. Having friends and feelings that are dear for the pan but what happens is that our world view has been completely turned upside down on. The idea that we can go out and make good choices and come home is the way we see the world we're safe and secure and with the recent shootings at school pools and churches and shopping malls and night clubs what we find is that that he was turned upside Daryn. So we have to think about making sure their services available. And making sure that people have access to them across time. We have when you mix death and trauma to gather it becomes particularly heart. So the morning the bereavement as well as the trauma can make it particularly typical for survivors. So again those connections those opportunities and that services. That are available in communities become incredibly. Important. Absolutely and it's and it's not just one death it's it's a multiple deaths. So a big concern for the children because you know and El Paso there are lots of children in that Wal-Mart Wal-Mart shopping for back to school. And then you have children now who are in these schools where they're doing. Active shooter drill that's common plays so. How do you go about your life with this type and constant anxiety. Cash I think we we do you need to take a breath we need to make sure that. First of all adults provide good role models so that even if we are anxious and worried and upset that we can present to our children. That we can cope with this that we will get it. Get through to test that's important I think you hit on a big. Point is that their many children that are impacted and so we need to make sure that teachers. Have this skills available to help support children. As they cope with these events that can help. Created trusting environments so children will come to then what concerns and worries. And that teachers know how to respond. To that becomes much more important today. There's good guidance aren't how to create. Those drills so that they're not so traumatic for children and so schools need to really take a look at their own plant. And make sure they're meeting all the requirements to reduce that distressed. In students and faculty and staff. When they do have those active drills. Yes doctor going to say it's a long process. We appreciate you joining us today and for the information and we just and we send. Everyone lots of love.

