Transcript for Community calls for bodycam footage, transparency in Andrew Brown shooting

Because these children. I map without a father the family of Ian drew brown junior speaking out publicly on Saturday he now Colston and tight. And we. I just won't justice. The 42 year old father of seven was shot and killed by county sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City on Wednesday as they attempted to carry out an arrest warrant for felony drug charges at Brown's rental home witnesses say when brown attempted to drive away officers opened fire. All. Now Warren L. Seven sheriff's deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave three others not involved have already resigned. The department says there departure has nothing to do with this incident the City Council called an emergency meeting Friday afternoon. You might do this review walls. Quality policies that come out this investigation. And Julio account. Protests calling for the release of police body cam footage began almost immediately which according to North Carolina law. Must be ordered. I judge there's an official letter that will be delivered on Monday making their requests. For the body cam footage to be turned over. I'm to us and a public. The city's police chief stressing his officers were not involved in the arrest or execution of the arrest warrants state protesters who have remained peaceful. We're not allow any unlawful protests we will stay vigilant. And we asked the community. To remain peaceful as you have city officials promising accountability and transparency. Will be at the forefront as the investigation moves forward. Injured embers ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.