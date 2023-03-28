Community, school react to deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville

Police are beginning to release more information on what they found at the shooter’s home after the attack as well as body camera footage from inside the school.

March 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live