The complicated task of clearing the Key Bridge from the river

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Natalie Simpson, a professor at the University of Buffalo, about what comes next in re-floating and removing the ship that crashed into the Key Bridge.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live