Transcript for Congress 'close' to a deal on COVID-19 relief bill

Congress appears to be on the verge of making a deal on a corona virus relief package senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. Says it's highly likely that senators will work through the weekend to come to an agreement. Shumpert encouraged that our democratic callers have now embraced and try more. There's been the right solution. For our country almost. And a bipartisan bicameral agreement appears. To be closer. Because at hand how our White House correspondent Karen Travers joins us now for more Karen what what can you tell us about this deal will we see another round of checks sent directly to Americans in if you think. Yet in 900 billion dollar package Terry and they're still ironing out some of the 300 billion dollars will go to a loan program for small businesses that is a very big deal in something of both sides are pushing for. There will also be 300 dollars a week in federal unemployment benefits that insurance that was sent to run out at the end of the year. You asked about direct checks Americans will be getting a direct payment 600 dollar checks will be going out similar to what we saw in the spring but Terry that is how. Half the amount that went out in that first package 12100 now down to 600 but it's something. It is sound thing and it's been a long time coming congress hasn't been able the past. A significant relief package since March what took so law Karen wanted to admit what he had and then negotiating this but the negotiations to dating go anywhere in of course once you hits September and October the presidential election was moving very large but there are a lot of it blinds drawn in this and fierce lines drawn in the sand or Democrats were pushing for. He does state and local governments and Republicans were pushing for liability protections for eco mid nineteen related issues for businesses. As of right now it looks like both of those things will be dropped both sides say they're very disappointed in that but they had to reach some type of an agreement here you've been around Washington a long time you know congress loves a good deadline in this -- why it's not just ended year but there're a lot of economic benefits that are set to expire many millions of Americans will be hurting if congress doesn't extend this. And they know that they have to do something but of course they always take until the last minute to get something done. They do it's kinda like daily journalism that deadline is the greatest news and so if this bill passes in the next few days. Where do you think Americans could see these Bennett is any chance to read check in the mail before Christmas. Unlikely isn't a zero chance of congress being able to get this done especially good talking about working through the weekend and the government being able to turn that around so quickly so we're still talking about a couple weeks away. The message right now we're hearing from lawmakers is help is on the way but it's not going to be coming quickly. That's a really tough message for Americans to be hearing right now so many people are really hurting. For sure there is a vaccine in now though and there's news on that from pres elect Biden as we said and vice president pants are both expected to get the vaccine soon. What about a presidential peace hadn't covered what's his vaccine schedule. She's not scheduled to get it at this point Terry vice president pencil me doing this in a made for television moment on Friday morning. The White House says they want to do this to help boost americans' confidence in the vaccine and show people it's safe to do it. But I edged former impress vice president Joseph Biden and president elect will be doing the same thing next week he says he will take it publicly he could be coming as early as next week so why isn't the president is scheduled to get at we are asking that question for a couple weeks now once we knew this was. Happening very quickly and the white council say well the president had coded nineteen in October he has anybody protections. The question of course is how long does that last but doesn't Allen and to this Terry the treatment of the president got that very few people in this country received that in which she got back in October at Walter Reed the CC guidelines on that say if you got that treatment you should wait for ninety days before getting a vaccine the president's not yet out of that window. And so it's his treatment that helped them get through it that is stalling his vaccine belittled him. Karen Travers thanks very much for that.

