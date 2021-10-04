Transcript for Congressman wants to award Congressional Gold Medal to ‘Harlem Hellfighters’

In favor so fear such a force to be reckoned with. It's believed the Germans gave nickname the Harlem health fighters African American soldiers at the 369. Infantry regiment. During World War I the unit spent more time in combat than any other 191. Days on the front line. They never lost an inch of ground. They suffered many injuries but they never had anybody taken by the as a Prisoner of War. Now from the armory in Harlem which bears their name congressman Tom swazi need to move. That is he puts it would try and make up for failures of the past. He introduced legislation that would all worn the health byters a congressional. Gold medal and a great failure of this country is the weight we've treated African Americans throughout our history. And this is just another example. In 1918 the army is selling the unit to the French because. The soldiers white American counterparts refuse to fight alongside blacks. They were these most celebrated African American regiment in world war wine was also on the ground in World War II. But what all of that once back on US soil the sting of racism. They fought for freedom for another country. But he did not find freedom themselves most were from Harlem but 36 soldiers lived in Glen close including Deborah Willits grandfather. I'm gonna say that words on our gratitude. And most importantly America. Weren't these men so deserve to hear long ago. Former congressman an army veteran Charles Rangel. We have pool that we can't and debris will. And alerted to make this country that Kimberly Richardson channel seven Eyewitness News.

