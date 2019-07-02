Construction worker left dangling from building

More
He was not hurt but three others were injured, including one left in critical condition.
0:36 | 02/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Construction worker left dangling from building

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60911562,"title":"Construction worker left dangling from building","duration":"0:36","description":"He was not hurt but three others were injured, including one left in critical condition. ","url":"/US/video/construction-worker-left-dangling-building-60911562","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.