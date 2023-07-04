Contestants scarf down Key lime pie at Florida eating contest

While Joey Chestnut continued his domination of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, Joshua Mogle swept Florida’s Key Lime Pie Eating Championship in 3 minutes and 35 seconds.

July 4, 2023

