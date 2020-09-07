Contraceptive mandate overturned

More
ABC News’ Terry Moran discusses the Supreme Court’s ruling today that employers are able to deny coverage for contraceptives on religious grounds.
2:40 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Contraceptive mandate overturned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran discusses the Supreme Court’s ruling today that employers are able to deny coverage for contraceptives on religious grounds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71684282","title":"Contraceptive mandate overturned","url":"/US/video/contraceptive-mandate-overturned-71684282"}