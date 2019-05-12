Transcript for Controversy ignites over Peloton ad

All right guys it's pretty normal these days for a lot of things to get miss interpreted take the latest ad from high an exercise equipment company. Allentown for a 32 commercial is generating a lot of outrage and conversation so just watch it Prius. The truly time ever first time I may first try yeah. I. Friday. It's him. Rise payment beside us totally right. Constant. What's this excuse me. You feel this holiday. Give the gift of Telecom. I and so will marine joins me on set her right now could break this down will ask you okay when you earth to lots did. Before all of this outrage did anything stand out CU I guess I'm not sit. But a pretty straightforward at it's easy to follow the woman then wife and mother gets this for what looks like Christmas. And she rides that she has this sort of transformational. Experience but then digging deeper and. Logging on line you learn that people find. This ad could be sexist or misogynist and a husband his morning rovers that making. Making her ride this bike against her will and trying to make her lose weight even though she's already thin. And people were fired off all sorts of means and tweets and all think and how it's got this. It there's all this hullabaloo around which I guess is for part of what Paula Zahn might want getting talked about what really I didn't understand it. And I still don't really if I'm if I'm being honest and counselors to report the news not a pine on it but at the thrust at. It's one of those things where it's like one seen here people were offended by when you watching you're sort of looking for something because this is sort of my a second time seeing it after. All of the conversations like there's a point where it. She's. Selby video herself and she looks a little bit nervous but then maybe that's just because she's nervous as she got help on engines. You know that doesn't know what to expect and then people are sort of trance posing their own narratives that exists outside the thirty seconds of the commercial people who are. The inside this commercial are saying oh he. You know he's making her do this and he's like emotionally abusive or manipulative husband and people on the pros side of the saint calm down. It's just an ad in Novi dealers think maybe she asked for it maybe she's training for triathlon like guys. We gonna stick within. Those thirty seconds we can't be creating this whole world. Occur crap on this Ellicott ad that is really it seems like everyone getting worked up over something that the should be putting their energy toward something else. Yeah I think we're living in air where people are used to sort of getting worked up about things but all of this controversy actually made the stocks dropped from Allentown as well that is where this becomes more of a story that the Internet mob such that it is. Actually had an effect on the company's bottom line telethon IPO recently going public and big. Haven't been doing great the company does lose money. Right now but they've been trending upwards but then on Tuesday after the outrage came through this ad. They lost nearly 10% of their market value almost one billion dollars worth. Their market value which is nothing to laugh at although I think people who. Who watched the markets know that you should buy the dip that is the that the unsolicited advice that I'll give you as an amateur. That when these things happen when a company is in the news for something. Negative but not transformational lead terrible for the company its candidate for a little bit but it's just temporary track well I think another question is how the company. Respond to all of this he did in fact engage with. This whole controversy which I think some crisis experts might advise against that they did release a statement saying. While we're disappointed in how some of misinterpreted this commercial we are encouraged by and grateful for the outpouring of support we've received. From those who understand what we are trying to communicate to basically. As we. Everything in 2019 and probably beyond there are two sides to everything and people are going to firmly stay. On the side that they believe in whether they are right or wrong. And god bless the woman and that at I mean she's very recognizable now as the Pellicano life yeah she looks like immigration antagonized in my opinion but apparently that opinion. Offends some people that's just the way things go and what I will re with a written out and we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.