Transcript for Cop and fiancee charged for freezing 8-year-old boy to death

A candlelight vigil was held in Suffolk County for an eight year old with fox has some who died earlier this month hundreds of people honored Thomas fell over. At collars pond park king center and richest. The boy was found dead in his driveway on January 18 police say an NYPD officer Michael bell book. And his fiancee forced his son Thomas asleep in their homes garage when it was only eighteen degrees outside. The two have been charged with murder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.