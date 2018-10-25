Transcript for Cop saves civilians from burning car

Two women will be fine after a North Brunswick police officer about a half a dozen good samaritans. Worked in coordination to save those women's lives you see story from the body camera police officer Anthony Torres Wednesday afternoon the officer notices people jumping out of their cars. Racing to woods off a busy highway. Then he sees it an SUV is crashed into a tree the vehicle catching on fire. Officer Torres joins the effort to pull the two women out of the car but the door won't open in the driver's seat belt won't release. The officer races back to his patrol car gets a knife and he's able to cut the seat belt the passenger climbs out of the window and they're able to pull the driver out to safety both of those women who injured but they are expected to be fine thanks opposite Torres and those good samaritans from north Brunswick New Jersey I'm Tony it's and you're watching ABC news live.

