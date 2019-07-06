Transcript for Former cop sentenced to 12.5 years for murder

I'm Kirsten Swanson of the have been county courthouse in Minneapolis where Mohamed nor has just been sentenced to twelve and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Justine groups check demons. The Australian woman called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the Alley behind her home. It was an emotional morning in court as family members talked about the impact this his hand on their lives. Dusty is fiance Don Damon in a grief filled letter said quote I'm sorry I told you to call the police that night. In a statement read by the family's attorney just dean's father John asked the judge to give north the maximum sentence. North's defense team asked the judge for leniency saying a prison sentence would punish the former cop. For a culture in policing he didn't create. For the first time since his testimony nor address the court reading from a hand written letter he apologized to the rich check Stanley and to Justine. Saying icons this tragedy and it is my burden. He was escorted from the courtroom in custody in silence. In Minneapolis I'm Kirsten Swanson and you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.