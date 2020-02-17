6 cops hospitalized after crashing during call

More
The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to ABC News’ Chicago station WLS-TV.
1:07 | 02/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6 cops hospitalized after crashing during call
A. Okay. Okay. Okay. There was this tragic accident and just collected just having me at the intersection at the exact same. Responding to a call options assistance in they've just tragic accident people who they're the same exact time in the city.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Chicago’s West Side, according to ABC News’ Chicago station WLS-TV.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69029067","title":"6 cops hospitalized after crashing during call","url":"/US/video/cops-hospitalized-crashing-call-69029067"}