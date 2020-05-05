Transcript for Cops thought they were pulling over impaired driver. It was actually a 5-year-old boy

So five year old and you time appears to have gone bit too far in hopes of getting his dream car. A trooper pull them over yesterday in Ogden after the car was seen weaving in and out of lanes the trooper says. He thought it was someone having a medical emergency situation. The boy was crying that he was talking to the officer who quote that the story Nicholson. He told me initially that he was going to his sister's. I asked him wherever she knew where his sister lived. Yes. British she's. California. So viewers. Going to try to get to his sister's house in California. Told another trooper later while investigating trying to find out that he wanted to buy Lamberty ago. And showed a Wall Street all. That's about the breadth of the Lamberty they have parents say it's the birth signing than anything line says. He turns six next month he's lucky he turned six code my parents. Whose. This is incredible and let's just say yes this could have been so much worse rather could have been accidents. Who lives could have been taken. A bunch of horrible lanes could have happened and obviously there's an investigation into how something like this happen. But let's have look at the finds out of this would stand up five year old was driving a car. Trying to get to California. So the trooper clearly sad that it said. Point five seconds to figure out that this kid was obviously under age she does rolled down the window and. Parents were at work and the time of this settling with is be watching him where that's settling. Are they in trouble as well lower everybody around it.

