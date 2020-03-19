Transcript for Coronavirus pep talks

Cover your golf what you're all bull like us. Wash your and so early full Torre's circuits. Need some championship level motivation to keep going during uncertain times. It's about it rose take care. As you go about your daily business. Pelosi is hotel is one of many coaches offering a pep talk from the social media side finals Duke's coach K. Avoid touching your face I know that can be difficult but if you practice hard. You can do. North Carolina State's Kevin Keats. There's a lot of bad information out there so make sure you're getting here from merchant from a trusted source UNC's Roy Williams reminding us that even an isolation teamwork is the name of the game we can beat this. Well we all need to played together on the same team. Right now. And a certain Robin Roberts sharing her pep talk not from the locker room but from her dressing room. We can't always choose the music life plays for us bus. We can choose how we dance to they're. And for those of you non athletes how about a message of hope from an Academy Award winner. Everybody sky air just wanna say in these crazy times that were in the corona virus. Let's take care of our selves and each other and last but certainly not least Billy Porter proving that you don't have to distance yourself. From fabulous news while social distancing. He loved. Home filled. And job sting. Yeah its he's. He actually will see and soon get ready for much more pep talk from Billy Porter he teaming up with several Broadway stars for. A virtual version of the Rosie O'Donnell show to raise money and awareness on Sunday night you guys. That category and social business and I think I think we need all the pep talks now we Amato mission is from Robert Robert I. Follow Robert Roberts is a grim she gets an agent these like Tuesday messages to I don't love daily devotional I am here for as we cover this pandemic and speaking. We leave you with attributed today's Atlanta journal constitution. All those people on the front lines.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.