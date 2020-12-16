Transcript for Second coronavirus vaccine timeline

This morning the curse the curse Corbett vaccine rollout is offering new hope for front line workers. You need that moment that I can display. Embrace my kid and just even though they get hot and partly and I I'll probably just aren't enough. A second vaccine could be on the way later this week after regardless candidate faces an FDA committee tomorrow. In the vaccine can be refrigerated temperatures grandma I would exceed on the glass agriculture's verify and gain in the world needs the evening nine or decrease early FDA an hour. This shows Madonna's vaccine is nearly 95%. Effective. And appears to prevent severe disease preliminary evidence also suggests the vaccine reduced asymptomatic infection after the first shot the government is ready to ship millions of doses wants to return gets the green light we know that we're gonna ship just little bit short of six million doses. Out to the American people. It comes as hospitals cope with a record number of patients for the ninth consecutive day. The impact of the virus growing so severe in California the state has activated its so called mass mentality program. Sixty more trucks are known standby and 5000 body bags have been ordered. Hospital row of soliciting and taking it easy to see their full some nurses in Southern California are calling for a strike over equipment shortages and working conditions in New York the mayor warns another full shutdown could come after Christmas analysts say it was anything but sorrow but I do think it's needed meanwhile in Texas where nearly 25000. People die from code red thousands of doses of the Pfizer vexing rolled into Houston and El Paso Tuesday. At least 47 states have started backs and eighty health care workers. Or in Arizona and Tennessee are starting soon and today the first seniors are sent to get vaccinated which shots arriving in Florida nursing homes. And patience and 11100 care homes nationwide we'll get shots by next week then after nursing home's first responders teachers and food workers get the vaccine.

