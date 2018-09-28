Transcript for 'This country is being ripped apart': Sen. Flake at Judiciary Committee

I would hope and I think we had some agreement before. That. The Democrats who have been. I think justifiably uncomfortable. Moving ahead. Could. Could publicly. In an effort to bring this country together. Say that we would feel better I'm not expecting them to vote yes. But not to complain that an FBI investigation has not occurred. And anti that that's what I'm trying to do with this country's been ripped apart here and and we've got here. Make sure that we do Dylan due diligence I think this committee has done a good job. But I do think that we can. Have a short pause. And and make sure that the FBI can investigate. My understanding is that some of us would have to and I'm prepared to do it and make a request to the White House to asked the FBI. To do that investigation. It would be short. And limited in scope to the current allegations that have been made. This experiment but I would just encourage. Democrats who reached talked to before to endorse that kind of thing that that that we can then move on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.