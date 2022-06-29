Country sees rise in antisemitism in recent weeks

Last week, the FBI warned of a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey and celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving have come under fire for recent antisemitic comments.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live