Transcript for Couple claims they gave birth to other couples' babies after IVF mix-up: Lawsuit

A New York couple is silly enough fertility clinic claiming they gave birth to twins that are not there's biologically. Husband and wife say they spent 100000 dollars on treatment. At the Los Angeles clinic the agent a couple was shocked when the non Asian babies were born in March. The offense also not related belonged to two other couples who were clients at the same clinic the lawsuit claims the couple was forced to give up the baby's. And they do not know what happened to their embryos.

